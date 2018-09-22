‘Catering Party’ focuses on local ‘bandoh’ culture

By Ho Tsung-han and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Gezaixi (歌仔戲, Taiwanese opera) performers and the National Chinese Orchestra Taiwan (NCO) are performing today and tomorrow a show, titled Catering Party (寶島辦桌), on Taiwanese bandoh (辦桌, banquet) culture at the National Taichung Theater’s Playhouse.

Bandoh are held for weddings, funerals, housewarming parties, birthdays, company year-end parties or temple festivals, NCO director Liu Li-chen (劉麗貞) said yesterday.

In Catering Party, while the musicians play traditional Chinese instruments, the performers will use pots, bowls, dining tables and chairs, and other props to give life to the bandoh tradition, Liu said.

The musical features geizaixi performers Chang Mang-yi (張孟逸), Wang Chieh-ling (王婕菱), Chen Chen-wang (陳振旺) and Hsieh Yu-ju (謝玉如), she said.

Catering Party is about the mixed feelings the head chef, nicknamed A-wang (阿旺), has about his daughter getting married, director Wang Li-an (王立安) said.

While A-wang has prepared countless bandoh in the past, presiding over the one for his daughter’s wedding is the most important one in his life, the director said.

The plot unfolds as A-wang purchases groceries for the banquet, cooks, welcomes guests and serves the dishes, Wang Li-an said.

As A-wang tries to hold back his emotions throughout the traditional wedding proceedings, many audience members are moved to tears by the sad music in the background, he added.

The chef’s assistants and other cooks are performed by orchestra members, presenting a challenge for the musicians, who are used to sitting on stage, he said.

When Catering Party debuted in 2016, orchestra members initially opposed the idea, because it was drastically different from what they were used to, said Liu Chen-ling (劉貞伶), the principal flutist and concertmaster of the NCO.

However, over the past two years, they have come to increasingly enjoy the performance, she said.