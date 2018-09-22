Eight presented with Tang Prize in Taipei

Staff writer, with CNA

This year’s Tang Prize award ceremony was held at Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei yesterday.

James Edward Hansen and Veerabhadran Ramanathan shared the Tang Prize in Sustainable Development; Yoshinobu Shiba and Stephen Owen were awarded the prize for sinology; and Tony Hunter, Brian Druker and John Mendelsohn received the award for biopharmaceutical science. Joseph Raz was the sole winner of the rule of law award.

Seven of this year’s laureates took part in the event, while John Mendelsohn sent his son, Jeff Mendelsohn, to accept the award on his behalf.

Tang Prize Week is to continue thruugh Friday next week, with a series of forums and speeches highlighting the laureates’ achievements, the Tang Prize Foundation said.

Over the coming week, some of the laureates are to give a series of lectures at universities nationwide, the foundation said.

At a cocktail party held to welcome the winners of the this year’s prizes on Wednesday evening, Tang Prize founder Samuel Yin (尹衍樑) said he established the international award to reward outstanding contributions in the areas of sustainable development, biopharmaceutical science, sinology and rule of law in an effort to bring about positive change in the global community and create a brighter future for humanity.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) told the gathering that the Tang Prize has become established internationally and can contribute to society.

As mayor, Ko said he would do all he can to support activities related to the prize.