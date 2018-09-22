Separate ballots due to different voting ages: CEC

By Chen Yu-fu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Central Election Commission yesterday defended its decision to issue separate ballots and use different ballot boxes for several proposed referendums and the Nov. 24 nine-in-one elections, saying it is an operational measure that would reduce confusion and facilitate ballot counting.

The commission has come under fire from proponents of the referendums.

Elections and referendums are regulated by the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法) and the Referendum Act (公民投票法) respectively, resulting in distinct requirements, the commission said.

The minimum voting age for local elections is 20, while people can vote in referendums from age 18, so poll workers would have to prepare two lists of eligible voters, it said.

The commission plans to issue separate sets of ballots to avoid mix-ups, it said, adding that the potential for voter confusion is significant because of the sheer number of elections to be held on voting day.

Depending on their registered place of residence, a voter could receive three to five ballots to cast in the local elections, in addition to a plethora of referendums to vote on, it said.

Separate ballots would make it easier for older people and people with disabilities, reducing voter error, while collecting ballots in different boxes would facilitate vote counting, it said, adding that the public expects the results to be announced by day’s end.

The commission said it is vetting referendum petition signatories in strict conformity with the Referendum Act amendments.

The relevant clauses were published before they passed into law, it said.

There is no substance to claims that the commission has changed validity requirements for petitions, it said.

Actress Dewi Chien (簡廷芮) is to star in a public relations campaign to encourage young people to vote, the commission added.