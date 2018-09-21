Two arrested in Taoyuan for gaming fraud scheme

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taoyuan police on Tuesday arrested two men who investigators said transferred about NT$181.8 million (US$5.90 million) to a China-based fraud ring over the past year.

The suspects, surnamed Chang (張) and Lan (藍), allegedly participated in a scam to defraud gamers by winning value points and other credit rewards from online gambling or fighting games.

Chang, 35, and Lan, 28, are to be charged with contravention of the Money Laundering Control Act (洗錢防制法) and the Banking Act (銀行法), Taoyuan prosecutor Yang Ting-hung (楊挺宏) said, adding that investigators are basing their charges on money transfer records and other evidence.

The suspects were yesterday released on bail of NT$50,000 for Chang and NT$100,000 for Lan.

Investigators said that Chinese scammers entice Taiwanese players to sell their game points or credits for money, in the process revealing account data, Yang said.

Some of the data were allegedly sold to a criminal ring that specializes in creating fraudulent accounts to store game credits, Yang said, adding that Taiwanese players wanting to purchase points were told to transfer money into accounts opened by Chang and Lan at Taiwanese banks, Yang said.

The suspects had accounts at Hua Nan Commercial Bank and CTBC Bank, he said, adding that the Chinese ring instructed Chang and Lan to convert the money into yuan and wire it into Chinese accounts.

The suspects contravened the Banking Act by transferring money without a permit and the Money Laundering Control Act by laundering illegally obtained money for transfer to China, Yang said.