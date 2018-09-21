AQI indicates unhealthy air quality in north, west

Staff writer, with CNA

The air quality in areas of the nation’s north and west yesterday was rated “unhealthy,” as a lack of wind and stable weather failed to disperse atmospheric pollutants, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said.

As of noon, the agency’s air quality index (AQI) showed orange at 10 monitoring stations, including seven in the northern region, the Air Quality Monitoring Network showed.

An orange rating indicates unhealthy air for sensitive groups, while red means unhealthy air for the general public.

The AQI was expected to continue showing orange or be upgraded to red later yesterday in the regions, as the conditions were not right for dispersing atmospheric pollutants, the EPA said.

In southwest and eastern parts, the air quality is to be either good or fair, the agency said.

The index takes into account ozone, PM2.5 and PM10 particulates, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitric oxide concentrations in the air. PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometers or smaller.

Conditions for dispersing atmospheric pollutants would continue to be unfavorable in northern Taiwan today, the agency said, adding that the AQI is expected to show orange in the evening.

It advised people in areas with poor air quality to avoid outdoor activities if their eyes become irritated or if they begin coughing or developing a sore throat.

People with cardiovascular or respiratory diseases, children and older people in affected areas should use a mask or avoid staying outdoors, the EPA said.