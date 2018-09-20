Add fruit when feasting at Mid-Autumn Festival

By Lin Hui-chin and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Eating fruit can help improve digestion, especially during the Mid-Autumn Festival, when people tend to consume lots of mooncakes and meat at barbecues, a doctor in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) said.

Mooncakes are high in calories and have a high glycemic index, said Chen Chih-dao (陳志道), the director of Far Eastern Memorial Hospital’s family medicine department.

They can cause fluctuations in blood sugar levels and increase the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and metabolic syndrome, he said.

People with high blood cholesterol, high blood pressure or high blood sugar, and who are obese or have chronic diseases should only consume mooncakes in small portions, he said.

Barbecues typically combine large amounts of protein and sauces, making them high in fat and sodium, he said.

They could easily give rise to indigestion, bloating, constipation, the trapping of toxins inside the body and other digestive problems, he added.

The gastrointestinal tract is like the body’s “second brain,” he said.

The diversity of the bacterial colonies and the proportion of probiotics directly affect the body’s immune, nervous and endocrine systems, he added.

Dietary fibers promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut, inhibit the growth of bad bacteria, stimulate enterogastric peristalsis, help with bowel movement, shorten the amount of time toxins stay inside the body and relieve abdominal discomfort, Chen said.

So, while feasting during the holiday, people should eat fruit that are rich in fiber, such as cranberries, pomegranates and kiwis, he said

They should also eat fruit that are rich in natural enzymes, which can help digest high-protein food and increase the absorption of nutrients, he said, adding that papayas, pineapples and kiwis are good choices.