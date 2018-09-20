Judges approve detention of foreign murder suspect

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The New Taipei City District Court yesterday approved a prosecutors’ request to detain Israeli-American Oren Shlomo Mayer, a suspect in a high-profile murder case, and restrict his communications.

Mayer, 37, was last night transferred to the Taipei Detention Center.

During questioning on Tuesday, Mayer denied having any knowledge about the murder of Canadian Sanjay Ryan Ramgahan.

However, bail hearing judges approved his detention, citing sufficient evidence presented by prosecutors of Mayer’s involvement in the murder, as well as the risks of him fleeing the nation and colluding with others implicated in the case.

Throughout the hearing and questioning by prosecutors and investigators, Mayer was represented by attorney Huang Chih-hao (黃致豪), who said he had been contacted by the Israel Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei to take the case.

However, Huang told reporters that he had not decided on whether to defend Mayer in court.

“Pending the investigation and legal procedures, as well as a decision on whether to file an indictment, prosecutors can request to extend the detention after two months, while the suspect’s lawyer can apply for his release,” New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office spokesman Lin Hung-sung (林宏松) told the Taipei Times.

“In Taiwan, we have a fairly advanced justice system with respect to human rights and due process, as well as the principle of the presumption of innocence for the accused. As such, Mayer’s legal rights as a suspect in the case have been protected, and he has access to legal counsel and representation in court,” Lin said.

Mayer would not be prejudiced against as a foreigner and his lawyer can make regular visits, in addition to other legal protections similar to those of Taiwanese who have been detained, which is also the case for Ewart Odane Bent, another American suspect in the case, he said.

As part of protecting the legal rights of a foreign national, judicial officials have contacted the American Institute in Taiwan and the Israeli office regarding development’s in Mayer’s case, he added.

Mayer’s friends and family have reportedly pooled their resources to hire another attorney in addition to Huang.

Local media have reported that Mayer has a Taiwanese girlfriend, with whom he has a son, and that he first worked as an English-language teacher after arriving in Taiwan in 2015.