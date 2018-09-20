Agency mulls retranslating women’s names

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Education’s K-12 Education Administration yesterday said it would convene a meeting to discuss whether to retranslate women’s names in textbooks to promote gender equality after a suggestion to use the full name of scientist Marie Curie instead of “Madame Curie” sparked heated debate.

Minister of Education Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮) has instructed the agency’s translation committee to review translations of foreign academics’ names to ensure that new curriculum guidelines adhere to the spirit of gender equality and are in line with international practice, it said, adding that Yeh is “grateful for all the constructive and concrete advice the ministry has received regarding the issue.”

The announcement came one day after the Polish Office in Taipei recommended that the ministry introduce the two-time Nobel Prize winner to students using her full name.

“Although Marie Sklodowska -Curie is commonly known as Madame Curie in Taiwan, she is not just the wife of [French scientist Pierre] Curie, but also the first woman to have received a Nobel Prize,” the office said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Marie Curie’s name became a subject of debate after a curriculum guideline review committee member proposed at a ministry meeting on Sunday that future science textbooks use the full names of female scientists, instead of their husband’s surnames, and cited her as an example.

Marie Curie has been referred to in Taiwanese textbooks simply as Madame Curie.

The proposal has since sparked heated discussion. While some have seen the proposed inclusion of her maiden name as an unnecessary complication for students, others have hailed it as an important step toward improving gender equality.

The ministry on Monday said Marie Curie would continue to be called Madame Curie in textbooks, because that is the official translation, but appears to have changed its stance due to increasing pressure from gender equality advocates.

The translation committee, which is responsible for establishing official translations of foreign academics’ names, is to review existing translations of their names to ensure that they are “faithful to the sound of the original name and free of negative, vulgar, difficult and discriminatory characters,” the agency said yesterday.

The conclusions of the committee — which was formed in March 2011 and consists of 38 members, all of whom are professors — would be announced as soon as possible to set standards for new textbooks, it said.

Textbooks based on the new curriculum guidelines are to be used in elementary, junior-high and senior-high schools nationwide from the fall of next year.