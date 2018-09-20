Cabinet spokeswoman talks to Palau’s female leaders

Staff writer, with CNA

Cabinet spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka on Tuesday became Taiwan’s first government spokesperson to speak at the annual Mechesil Belau Conference in Palau, which began 25 years ago.

Palauan Queen Bilung Gloria Saliiis invited Kolas to speak at the conference, which brings together the nation’s female leaders, the Cabinet said yesterday.

Kolas spoke in her capacity as Cabinet spokesperson on the opening day of the conference, expressing gratitude to Palau for its staunch support, it said.

Kolas said that Taiwan and Pacific island nations have similar languages and cultures, and she thanked Palau for its longstanding support of Taiwan despite enormous pressure from China.

Small nations need the same indomitable willpower to defend themselves against leading powers, Kolas said, calling on Pacific island nations to work together.

Female representatives from Guam, Saipan, Fiji and the UN are also attending the conference, which ends today.

In her speech, Kolas, who greeted the attendees in Amis and then spoke in English, spoke about Taiwan’s efforts in promoting a multiethnic, multicultural nation, the Cabinet said.

Taiwan set a precedent by appointing an Aboriginal woman as Cabinet spokesperson, said Kolas, who is an Amis.