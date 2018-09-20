Pingtung County official quits over recording leak

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Pingtung County Government spokesman Huang Chien-chia (黃建嘉) yesterday lost his job after a leaked recording surfaced that allegedly showed him berating a county government employee, who he said was hired through nepotism.

At a news conference in Taipei, former Presidential Office deputy secretary-general Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) played excerpts from a 19-minute audio recording of a one-sided conversation, in which a “Pingtung County Government spokesman” can be heard berating an employee.

In the recording, the speaker said he would soon assume the post of a campaign office spokesman and demanded that his listener cooperate with campaigning activities.

“Now that you got a job at the county government by using your privilege, you want equality,” the speaker said. “You claim your rights every time you are asked to do something. You refuse to do this, you refuse to do that like a fuddy-duddy.”

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei city councilor candidate Yu Shu-hui (游淑惠) said the recording was presumably from the Pingtung County Government.

“You want my job? Sure, just place your bet on [KMT Legislator and Pingtung County commissioner candidate] Su Ching-chuan (蘇清泉), damn it. You might just have my job after the election,” the speaker said.

KMT Legislator Ko Chih-en (柯志恩) criticized the “spokesman” in the recording for influence-peddling and using his stature to force a lower-ranked employee to help with campaign affairs.

The Democratic Progressive Party has clearly violated the principle of administrative neutrality, he said.

The county government told a news conference that Huang had tendered his resignation to Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an (潘孟安), who approved it.

Pingtung County Secretary-General Chiu Huang Chao-chung (邱黃肇崇) said that Huang, who was also the county’s Department of Information and Tourism commissioner, is a “good boss” who was careful and respects his subordinates’ rights, but has a short temper.

Pan hopes that Huang would take time for some introspection, Chiu said.

Huang’s post as spokesman is to be filled by Chiu, while county government counselor Kao Ji-fa (高吉發) would take over as tourism department head, Chiu said.

Additional reporting by CNA