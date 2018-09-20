Frank Hsieh says he will not resign

Staff writer, with CNA

Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) yesterday said he would remain in his post and work to publicize the facts leading up to the suicide of the nation’s head diplomat in Osaka, which was allegedly due to criticism he received over his office’s post-typhoon assistance to Taiwanese.

Hsieh has been heavily criticized online and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members for the aid provided by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office’s Osaka branch earlier this month after Kansai International Airport was shut by flooding caused by Typhoon Jebi.

The Osaka office was criticized for failing to assist Taiwanese.

Su Chii-cherng (蘇啟誠), director-general of the Osaka branch, committed suicide at his residence in Osaka and his body was discovered on Friday last week.

Hsieh has since come under harsher criticism, with many calling for him to step down and take responsibility for Su’s death.

Speaking at a news conference in Tokyo, Hsieh said he would not consider stepping down, because he has a lot of work to do, including setting the record straight about Su.

Hsieh said he was heartbroken over the loss and believes that Su committed suicide due to the criticism he received.

Some of the reports after the flood were little more than rumors from China, he added.

For instance, a Chinese embassy shuttle bus rumor has been confirmed as false, as no vehicles were allowed to leave Kansai other than the airport’s own shuttle buses, he said.

Although a netizen said that staff at the Osaka office were reluctant to offer assistance to Taiwanese, an investigation has found no record of such a call, Hsieh added.

He said he accepts criticism of himself and the Osaka office, and added that more could have been done to help Taiwanese stranded at the airport.

However, he slammed netizens for making false and defamatory statements.

The 24-7 emergency assistance hotline is meant to be used for Taiwanese facing life-threatening incidents overseas, he said, adding that many of the requests made to the office did not qualify.

Hsieh said he returned to Tokyo on Tuesday night from Osaka, where he went to handle the aftermath of Su’s death.

One of his deputies in Tokyo is to temporarily take over the Osaka post until the Ministry of Foreign Affairs appoints a new head, he said.