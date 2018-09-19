More police on the streets needed: poll

By Chen Yu-fu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A National Police Agency survey has found that many respondents think putting more police officers on the street should be law enforcement’s top priority.

The poll, conducted by Shih Hsin University, found that 20.64 percent of respondents believe a greater police presence should be a priority, followed by handing out more tickets for illegal parking, which was backed by 10.44 percent.

Other options included increasing firearms and narcotics enforcement, which was backed by 9.56 percent of respondents, followed by conducting traffic (7.38 percent), enforcing traffic regulations (5.54 percent), investigating larcenies and robberies (5.06 percent), cracking down on drunk driving (4.94 percent), investigating fraud (3.8 percent), tackling violent crime (3.26 percent) and ticketing drivers who run red lights (3.25 percent).

Only 1.65 percent of respondents felt the police should improve their professional standards and investigative skills, while 1.65 percent wanted more efforts to prevent juvenile delinquency, 1.07 percent wanted them to improve their approachability and friendliness.

However, 23.9 percent of respondents said they were content with current policing efforts and could not think of anything that needs improvement.

While the public is mostly happy with neighborhood safety, Taipei residents are an exception, sources cited the survey as showing.

A cross-analysis of the results found that 21.21 percent of respondents who are Taipei residents said they want higher police visibility, more than those who want larceny and robbery cases prioritized (4.28 percent), drunk-driving enforcement stepped up (3.72 percent) or more efforts to tackle fraud (4.04 percent).

The agency believes the dissatisfaction of Taipei residents is related to an attempted child kidnapping last month in Neihu District (內湖) and violent incidents involving the China Unification Promotion Party, the sources said.

Improving police visibility would require reducing ineffectual or unnecessary police presence, such as patrolling guarded high-rises and high-income neighborhoods, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said on Friday last week.

“Excessive patrols in those areas should be reduced; the police do not exclusively serve the rich,” he said, adding that the government plans to fill the 4,000 vacancies in the police roster within the next two years.

Those two measures alone should improve police visibility without increasing the burden on officers, he said.

High police visibility is an effective deterrence against crime, a fact supported by the public’s demand for police patrols and government statistics showing police patrols at crime hotspots have resulted in more than 1,000 drug busts since he took office in July, he said.

He has also ordered neighborhood patrol boxes removed to ease workloads, he said.

The National Police Agency poll had a large sample study with 26,258 valid responses, sources said.