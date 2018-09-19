Victim’s family says killer’s punishment too lenient

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Supreme Court yesterday upheld a guilty verdict against convicted murderer Wu Kuo-hsin (吳國新), sentencing him to 15 years in prison for killing his girlfriend, but the victim’s family said the punishment was too lenient.

The ruling is final and cannot be appealed.

Kuo, 35, in August last year stabbed his girlfriend, surnamed Chen (陳), 34, to death with a switchblade.

Evidence showed that Kuo was depressed at the time of the murder, the court said in its ruling, adding that he admitted to the killing and is considered to be capable of rehabilitation.

Kuo was unemployed at the time of the murder, but had previously worked as a security guard at a residential building, it said.

Kuo found Chen at her place of work and they started to talk, but they later got into an argument, investigators said.

Kuo stabbed Chen three times in the chest and seven times in the back as she tried to flee, they said.

Chen ran to a nearby gas station, where she collapsed from blood loss, and Kuo prevented paramedics from reaching her, the investigators said, adding that the standoff lasted a few minutes before police officers subdued him.

Chen’s family denounced the court, saying that the sentence was too lenient for such a horrible crime, adding that the minimum punishment should be life in prison.

“We did not see anything about Kuo that would justify such a light sentence. He shall not be forgiven for the murder,” the family said.

“Kuo had asked for the death sentence at the beginning of the trial, so why did the judges not give it to him?” a family member told reporters outside the courtroom.

The verdict was also criticized on social media, with many posters saying that Kuo should have been jailed for life or sentenced to death.

Being depressed is no excuse for committing murder, one poster said, while another said he has been depressed, but did not stab anyone to death.

Some netizens called the verdict another ruling by “dinosaur judges,” saying that they are out of touch with people’s feelings and show leniency to offenders of severe crimes, but give little consideration to the victims.