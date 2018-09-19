Elderly Cards might cover taxis

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei City Government is considering expanding the Elderly Card’s coverage to include taxi rides, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.

More than 1,000 elderly people attended the final round of the Bravo the Bear aerobic exercise competition held by the Taipei Department of Social Welfare at the Taipei International Flora Exposition Expo Dome yesterday.

Attending the event, Ko said the energy shown by the competitors is the main driver behind the city policies that aim to encourage elderly people to participate in outdoor activities, adding that people have to maintain an active lifestyle to stay healthy.

About 90 percent of the nearly 400 care stations serving the city’s elderly residents provide meals, but their main purpose is to encourage elderly people to leave their homes, Ko said, adding that the Elderly Card serves the same purpose by encouraging senior residents to use the MRT, city bus and YouBike services.

“Statistics show that the average time that elderly people in Finland spend bedridden before dying is about two weeks, but that time is seven years in Taiwan,” he said. “We want elderly people to live not only longer, but also healthier, so we try to encourage them to go outdoors.”

The city is considering extending the card’s coverage to pay for taxi rides to increase elderly people’s mobility, Ko said, but added that it has to gather and analyze statistical data before making a final decision.

Separately, at a groundbreaking ceremony for a public housing complex in Liuzhangli (六張犁), Ko said that the city had originally planned to build 20,000 public housing units in four years, but added that it is altering the plan, as there are more than 36,000 apartments in the city that have been vacant for the past 12 months and about 56,000 units that have been vacant for more than six months.

There are about 610,000 residential units nationwide that have been unoccupied for more than a year, Ko said, adding that the central government’s plan to build 200,000 public housing units seems strange in light of this situation.

The central government’s plan might need to be revised, he said.

However, when Ko accompanied President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) during a visit to the Jiankang Public Housing project in January, he said that Tsai’s plan of building 200,000 public housing units in eight years is “completely consistent” with the city government’s policy, adding that he would continue to work with the central government.

The number of rent-only public housing units must exceed 5 percent of all residential units to have an effect on housing prices, Ko said yesterday, citing academic studies, adding that the city government would also consider ways to encourage homeowners to rent out their vacant apartments.