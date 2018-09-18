Kaohsiung plans 100 literary events in run-up to festival

By Huang Chia-lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Kaohsiung has planned 100 literary events as part of the Autumn Literature Meeting in Kaohsiung series in the run-up to next month’s Wordwave Festival, organizers said.

As part of “Writers Walk and Read With You,” authors are to take readers on tours in Mituo (彌陀) and Zihguan (梓官) districts, the Kozailiao (蚵仔寮) and Neiwei areas (內惟), as well as old trails in the Jinshueiying Ancient Trail (浸水營古道) and Liouguei District (六龜), festival convener Chung Shang-hua (鍾尚樺) said.

Readers would be taken to scenes from their favorite books, Chung said.

One of the highlights next month will be a public recitation of literary works in Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese), Hakka and Aboriginal languages, Kaohsiung Cultural Affairs Director-General Yin Li (尹立) said.

The Wordwave Festival is to run from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7 and feature performances by singer Hsieh Ming-yu (謝銘佑), underground radio show host Cheng Chih-wen (鄭志文) and writer Wang Chao-hua (王昭華), who are to recite Hoklo work, and singer Huang Wei-jie (黃瑋傑), who will recite in Hakka, Yin said.

Puyuma author Badai and Paiwan singer Seredau Tariyaljan are to recite in the languages of their respective communities, Yin said.

Public recitations and singing are great ways to appreciate the beauty of language, Yin added.

The theme of the festival this year is “Free Your Imagination,” and the extended theme specific to Kaohsiung is “Break the Boundaries,” Chung said.

“Reading is an activity without boundaries and we hope that Kaohsiung residents will attend the festival and join us in reading,” Chung said.

“We hope the festival will the boundaries of age, nationality and language, as well as those between the city and countryside, making it a truly international reading festival,” Chung said.