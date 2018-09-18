Firefighters plead for two key laws to be amended

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

The National Association for Firefighters’ Rights yesterday called for laws to be changed to require the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and factory owners to provide on-site assistance of hazardous chemicals.

About 25 people from the association and other labor rights groups yesterday rallied outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, calling on legislators to pass amendments to the Disaster Prevention and Protection Act (災害防救法) and Fires Services Act (消防法) in the new legislative session that begins on Friday.

The association and New Power Party have held a series of forums, news conferences and a public hearing to call for reforms since an April fire at Chin-Poon Industrial Co (敬鵬工業) in Taoyuan killed two Thai workers and six firefighters.

“The Chin-Poon fire was more than just an incident. It was a trauma that victims’ families will bear forever,” said Lin (林), sister of firefighter Lin Wei-hsi (林尉熙), who died in the blaze.

The truth about the firefighters’ deaths is still unknown, as authorities have been unable to say whether the complexes contravened safety regulations and whether firefighters were given inappropriate orders during the rescue mission, she said.

“The word ‘hero’ is too much for us. We don’t need heroes. We just want our family to be around,” she said.

During the Chin-Poon fire, the owners did not provide any floor plans or information about the locations of hazardous chemicals, hampering firefighters’ efforts, association member Lan Yu-chieh (藍毓傑) said.

The Fires Services Act should be amended to require factory owners to send representatives to assist firefighters by providing floor plans and information about stored chemicals, and those who try to deliberately conceal important information and provide false information should be fined, he said.

The Disaster Prevention and Protection Act should be amended to require the EPA to provide on-site assistance whenever the location of a fire is found to contain hazardous chemicals, he said.

Moreover, when firefighters die in a fire, the Ministry of the Interior and the Central Disaster Prevention and Protection Council should form an investigation committee, and allow representatives from the association and related groups to participate in the process, he said.

The council should also set up an online database of chemicals stored in factories across the nation to allow firefighters to quickly access such information, he said.

“In the past five years, 26 firefighters have been killed in fires. How can the government forget them so soon... Was there really nothing it could have done to prevent their deaths?” New Power Party Legislator Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) said.