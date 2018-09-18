Central American allies asked to support Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) called on like-minded allies in Central America to team up with Taiwan in its pursuit of democracy and freedom amid growing pressure from China, as she attended a banquet in Taipei yesterday to mark the region’s 197th Independence Day.

“China’s continued diplomatic suppression of Taiwan will only strengthen our partnership with our Central American allies,” Tsai said.

Nicaraguan Ambassador William Manuel Tapia Aleman, as well as Sierra Quesada and Olga Maria Aguja Zuniga, his counterparts from Honduras and Guatemala, attended the celebration.

“We are happy to celebrate the 197th anniversary of Central America’s Independence Day with our diplomatic partners in the region,” Tsai said, adding that “on behalf of the government and the people of the Republic of China, I would like to deliver our profuse congratulations and strongest support to our allies, who have spoken for Taiwan at international gatherings.”

Although the geographic distance between Taiwan and Central America is great, the allies share the same aspirations and passion for democracy and freedom, Tsai said.

“People in Central America stood up and fought against colonial oppressors 197 years ago to allow younger generations to enjoy genuine freedom, a path that Taiwan’s people have also traveled along, thanks to the sacrifices and efforts made by our ancestors,” she said.

Since Taiwan has always received strong support from its Central American allies, the Taiwanese government and business community would form special task forces to further explore Central American markets and help build infrastructure that would boost development there, she added.

Echoing Tsai’s comments, Aguja said that Taiwan and its Central American allies have shared the same diplomatic values for a long time.

Aguja said she hopes that the allies would continue to promote mutually beneficial trade and investment relations in a globally sustainable manner.