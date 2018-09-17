INTERVIEW: Gymnastics wins a boost to national unity, coach says

Liberty Times (LT): In 2002, you became a gymnastics coach at Gong Jheng Elementary School in Yilan County’s Luodong Township (羅東). In the 2005 documentary Jump! Boys (翻滾吧！男孩) [directed by Lin Yu-hsin’s younger brother, Lin Yu-hsien (林育賢)] you said your dream was to help the boys on your team compete in the Olympics one day. How did you achieve that dream?

Lin Yu-hsin (林育信): At the time, my younger brother was unemployed and visited me at the school. He was amazed when he saw that the seven children would leave practice every day crying from all the stretching, but still happily returned the next day. He was deeply touched by the children’s endurance and ability to continue challenging themselves after they had experienced pain and setbacks, and decided to film a documentary on the subject.

A little greedy at the time, I said the group of children would compete at the Olympics in the future. At the time, I simply wanted to encourage my younger brother to continue filming the documentary.

Fortunately, we won many medals throughout the year-long filming process, and the documentary had a happy ending. It recorded the children starting from nothing to competing and winning medals.

When the film crew interviewed the children at the time, they said they wanted to participate at the Olympics.

Over the past 10-plus years, there have been many unforgettable experiences. Four of the seven trainees in that group are still doing gymnastics.

I remember once, after the documentary had been released in 2005, we were at a competition and the seven children had lined up to perform, but there was one extra person no matter how many times I counted.

That extra person was Tang Chia-hung (唐嘉鴻). He originally lived in Taipei. After watching the documentary, he wanted to train with the boys in Jump! Boys. His mother quit her job and brought him to Yilan County to join us.

Tang is very smart and intuitive. He is comfortable in the air and does not get stage fright. He is a very special athlete.

At the time, I had a 10-year plan. After we had won medals at domestic competitions, we would prepare for international events. Coincidentally, my alma mater, National Taiwan Sport University, had invited me to teach there many times. So I left Yilan County and went to Taoyuan.

Tang, whose family lives in Taipei, came with me first, and Lee Chih-kai (李智凱) joined us a year later. I bought a new car, drove them to their high school in the morning and in the afternoon picked them up for practice at the university. They trained with the nation’s top athletes and improved very quickly.

Later, Tang enrolled at National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU). NTNU took very good care of him.

However, our participation at international competitions has not gone very smoothly due to injuries and accidents.

In 2016, we went to the Olympics [in Rio de Janeiro] to broaden our perspective and fell hard [Lee fell from a pommel horse during the qualification rounds]. At this year’s Asian Games [in Jakarta], we finally achieved a satisfactory result.

Our next aim is the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

LT: Lee and Tang delivered nearly perfect performances at the Asian Games this year. Coincidentally, they both defeated Chinese athletes to win gold. What was going on in your mind during the medal ceremonies, when the Chinese Taipei Olympic flag was raised higher than China’s national flag?