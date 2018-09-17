Ministry mulls renovating dock for missile boats

By Aaron Tu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ministry of National Defense is considering refurbishing a military dock at the mouth of the Tamsui River (淡水河) to meet the logistics needs of a proposed contingent of fast-attack missile boats, sources said last week.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could possibly mount a direct attack on northern Taiwan with Zubr-class hovercraft, a strategy that was reportedly simulated during the Han Kuang military exercises, said the sources, who declined to be named.

Stationing the attack boats on the river would improve deployment flexibility and the anti-ship defenses of northern Taiwan, they said, but added that the plans are still under evaluation.

The military previously deployed the now-decommissioned Dvora-class patrol boats at the river, they added.

However, the Naval Maritime Surveillance and Reconnaissance Command’s dock at the river has been neglected and might need to be rebuilt before being able to support operations again, they said.

The attack boats would weigh 45 to 50 tonnes and carry a pair of Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missiles, they said.

It is believed that the boats’ size would preclude onboard living quarters and limit the crew to three, including a senior non-commissioned officer who would fill the captain’s billet, they said.

The military plans to use the boats as anti-ship missile platforms, given that they could be more easily maintained and stationed at fishing harbors if necessary, they said.

According to the ministry’s budget proposal, the navy is to spend NT$31.6 billion (US$1 billion) to build the attack boats over the next 10 years.