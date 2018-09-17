US military pulls out of Taipei aviation meeting

Staff writer, with CNA

The US military will not send representatives to attend the annual Accident Investigator Recorder meeting in Taipei, due to a funding shortage, the Aviation Safety Council (ASC) said yesterday.

The meeting, which is to begin tomorrow and end on Thursday, is to focus on marine salvage, processing damaged flight recorders and new investigation technologies, the council said.

The meeting is hosted by Taiwan this year, with 16 nations to attend.

The US Army and US Air Force had sent formal correspondences saying they would dispatch representatives to attend the meeting, which would have been the first time that US military officials attended the meeting outside North America, ASC Executive Director Kuan Wen-lin (官文霖) said.

The council sent invitations to the US military branches, but they replied at the last minute, saying they would not be participating due to a shortage of funding, Kuan said.

The meeting was jointly founded in 2003 by the council, the US National Transportation Safety Board, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety in France and the Australian Transportation Safety Bureau to address the development of crucial technology used to build cockpit voice recorders and flight data recorders, as well as the importance of technical partnerships between agencies, the council said.

The first meeting was in the US in 2004, at which members voted unanimously to use the council’s International Recorder Investigator Group for discussions and technology sharing, as the idea to hold the meetings was proposed by council.

Experts at the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Flight Recorder Specific Working Group discuss the results of the meetings, the council said, adding that China has yet to be invited to attend any meetings.

About 40 people are to attend the meeting in Taipei this week, including the council’s aviation accident investigators, as well as representatives from aviation accident investigation agencies in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Russia and Papua New Guinea.