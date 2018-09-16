TAPM chair resigns, citing pressure

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday morning promised to seek a suitable chairperson for Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Co (TAPM), after accepting Taipei Deputy Mayor Chen Chin-jun’s (陳景峻) resignation from the position on Friday.

Ko made the remark at an event at Taipei City Hall to promote dementia awareness.

In response to media queries on Chen’s replacement, Ko said he would have to sit down with Council of Agriculture (COA) officials to discuss the issue.

Chen had asked to resign as chairman several times before, possibly because he felt mentally and physically exhausted, and could not handle the controversy surrounding the company’s general manager any more, Ko said, adding that he decided to give Chen some rest.

TAPM general manager Wu Yin-ning (吳音寧), who was recommended by the COA, has come under fire from politicians from both the pan-blue and pan-green camps.

Ko, an independent, said that the post might be filled in by a COA-recommended candidate.

Chen, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member, was in a difficult position, torn between political forces, Ko said.

Chen on Friday said that one of his reasons for resigning was the confusion of being deputy mayor and company chairman at the same time, because the Taipei Market Administration Office is the company’s supervisory authority.

A second reason was his difficulty in handling clashes between the city government, TAPM and the COA over the past year, Chen said, adding that he did not like seeing the company become a place for political wrestling.

“I had three identities: DPP member, deputy mayor and TAPM chairman, but as I tried to harmonize communication between pan-green [the DPP] and white [Ko] forces, the media continued to approach issues as political games, which hurt all three sides, including me,” Chen said.

Asked whether the Wu controversy also pushed him to resign, Chen denied that the general manager had anything to do with the decision.

However, Wu is responsible for her own decisions, he said, adding that he repeatedly urged her to report to the Taipei City Council, but she refused to do so.