Woman kills herself after boyfriend’s heroic death

By Lin Ching-lun and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A 21-year-old woman named Chu Juo-ying (朱若穎) yesterday reportedly committed suicide over what she said was a guilty conscience after her boyfriend’s death.

After receiving a call from Chu’s mother at about 7am, police discovered Chu’s lifeless body in her rented house in Yilan County’s Dongshan Township (冬山) with four letters addressed to her family and friends, a police report said.

In the letter addressed to her mother, Chu apologized for her actions and said she regretted suggesting a beach trip to her boyfriend, Wu Tung-hua (吳東樺).

Chu and Wu on Sept. 2 went to Neipi Bay (內埤灣) in Yilan County’s Nanfangao (南方澳).

Wu rescued an eight-year-old girl surnamed Hung (洪) who was washed away by a wave, but died in the attempt, police said.

Chu’s mother, whose name was not disclosed, said that her daughter was greatly affected by the loss, so she and Chu’s sister stayed with Chu at her home.

Chu took time off work and often visited the mortuary contracted to hold Wu’s body until his cremation, which is scheduled for Monday, Chu’s mother said.

She said that she respected Chu’s wishes to visit the mortuary, because she seemed to have come to terms with Wu’s passing and had started eating and making jokes again, and even talked about buying a scooter to go to work.

Chu asked not to be disturbed on Wednesday, as she wished to make a video about Wu, her mother said.

Wu’s mother said she had not yet thought about whether to hold a post-mortem marriage ceremony for the two, as she is focused on organizing her daughter’s funeral.

Netizens offered their condolences on Chu’s Facebook.