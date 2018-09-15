Eight schools make rankings list

Staff writer, with CNA, LONDON

Eight Taiwanese universities have been listed in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2019 that were released on Wednesday, with National Taiwan University (NTU) gaining the highest place at 81st.

NTU made it back into the top 100 of the 497 institutions in the world that were rated as best at producing employable graduates after placing in the 101st to 110th category last year, the British QS education network list showed.

National Yang-Ming University made the list for the first time this year, ranking in the 301st to 500th category — the same range as National Central University and National Tsing Hua University.

National Chiao Tung University climbed to the 141st to 150th range this year after ranking 161st to 170th last year.

Three of the schools maintained their standing from last year: National Sun Yat-sen University placed in the 251st to 300th range, and National Central University and National Tsing Hua University ranked in the 301st to 500th category.

National Cheng Kung University fell to the 171st to 180th category this year from the 161st to 170th category last year, while National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (Taiwan Tech) tumbled to the 201st to 250th range, after ranking 171st to 180th last year.

US universities continued to dominate the rankings, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology taking the top spot, while Stanford University shared second place with the University of California, Los Angeles.

Rounding out the top 10 were Harvard University; the University of Sydney; the University of Melbourne; the University of Cambridge; the University of California, Berkeley; Tsinghua University in Beijing; and the University of Oxford.

The rankings are based on five indicators — employer reputation, partnerships with employers, alumni outcomes, employers’ presence on campus and the graduate employment rate.

Among the Taiwanese universities, NTU was top in the alumni outcomes category, while Taiwan Tech had the highest graduate employment rate.