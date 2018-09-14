Physicist, robotics expert receive ROC citizenship

Staff writer, with CNA

Nine foreign professionals, including an academic and a robotics expert, have been approved for naturalization in Taiwan without surrendering their original citizenship, the Ministry of the Interior said on Wednesday.

The ministry said that its approval of the nine applicants brings the total to 59 people granted citizenship since the Nationality Act’s (國籍法) new regulations were promulgated in March last year.

The regulations allow for high-level foreign professionals to obtain Republic of China citizenship without relinquishing their original nationality, as part of the government’s efforts to recruit and retain top talent from around the world.

The nine who were approved hold special qualifications in the fields of education, economics, culture and arts, the ministry said.

Among them is a US academic who has a background in physics and has published a paper on valleytronics, which has been cited in top academic journals, while another is a German expert in the field of robotics, the ministry said.

In the area of arts and culture, a Malaysian woman, who was editor of the Performing Arts Yearbook from 2005 to 2007, was also approved for naturalization, it said.

Naturalized citizens have the right to vote in elections and to access social benefits, the ministry added.