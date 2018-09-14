Taoyuan International wins service quality award

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is one of three recipients of Airports Council International’s airport service quality awards this year in the category of airports with more than 40 million travelers per year, Taoyuan International Airport Corp (TIAC) said yesterday.

Taoyuan airport ranked third after New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, which shared first place, and Beijing Capital International Airport in second.

TIAC vice president Hung Yu-fen (洪玉芬) accepted the award on behalf of the company at the council’s Customer Excellence Global Summit in Halifax, Nova Scotia, which ended yesterday.

The award would motivate the company to work more closely with the Taoyuan airport’s stakeholders — customs and immigration officials, airlines and private businesses — to provide the best service to all travelers, Hung said.

Taoyuan airport last year for the first time served more than 40 million passengers, the airport operator said.

In the first eight months of the year, 31.17 million travelers passed through the airport, a 4.33 percent increase from the same period last year, TIAC data showed.

Next year, the airport is expected to face competition from more international airports that have served more than 40 million travelers this year, the firm said.

The airport was also listed on the ACI director-general’s Roll of Excellence this year, the firm said.

It received the honor for the second time because it was rated a top-three airport for service quality eight times over the past 10 years, TIAC said, adding that it was ranked first in 2008 and 2016.

Twelve other airports in the Asia-Pacific region made the roll, including in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Shanghai and Singapore.

Taoyuan was first included on the roll in 2014, TIAC said.