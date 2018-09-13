Aviation investigators from 16 nations to attend annual AIR meeting in Taipei

Staff Writer, with CNA

Aviation accident investigators from 16 nations are to attend an international conference on flight safety in Taipei next week, the Aviation Safety Council said on Tuesday.

About 40 investigators are to participate in the annual Accident Investigator Recorder (AIR) meeting, which is to focus on marine salvage, processing damaged flight recorders and new investigation technologies, council Director Kuan Wen-lin (官文霖) said.

As a founding member of AIR, Taiwan can have a significant influence on the global aviation community, although it is not a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), he said.

For example, Taiwan has the key role of maintaining an AIR platform called the International Recorder Investigator Group, on which flight safety information is discussed, Kuan said.

Almost all flight safety issues deliberated at the ICAO are usually discussed first on the platform among AIR members, he said.

AIR was established in 2003 by the council, the US National Transportation Safety Board, Transportation Safety Board of Canada, Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety in France and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

It now has 25 members.

It was created in recognition of the importance of maintaining dialogue about global flight safety cooperation and technology developments, including advances related to cockpit voice recorders and flight recorders.

The investigators attending the conference from Tuesday to Thursday are coming from the US, the UK, France, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Russia and Papua New Guinea, Kuan said.

Taiwan last hosted an AIR conference in 2008, with professionals from the US, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, the Netherlands and Hong Kong attending.