Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

HEALTH

CDC warns of MERS risks

Travelers to the Middle East should remain vigilant to the threat of Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), a deadly infectious disease gripping that region, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said yesterday. A CDC travel advisory for Saudi Arabia remains at level 2, meaning that travelers are urged to be on the alert and take precautions, the agency said. A level 1 warning, which only advises travelers to be cautious, remains in place for Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, it said. The agency uses a three-tier warning system, with level 3 advising against travel to the destination. On Saturday, South Korea reported an imported case of MERS in a 61-year-old man returning from Kuwait. It was the first report of MERS in South Korea since July 2015, reports said. The incubation period for MERS is two to 14 days, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said, adding that most people who are diagnosed with MERS-CoV display flu-like symptoms, including fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

TRAVEL ADVISORY

State of emergency in Belize

The Bureau of Consular Affairs yesterday cautioned visitors to Belize to remain vigilant, as the Central American nation has declared a state of emergency in the south of Belize City. Due to escalating criminal activity in the area, Belize Governor-General Colville Young has declared a 30-day state of emergency that started on Wednesday last week, the bureau said. Taiwanese in the country are advised to mind their safety, avoid crowded places and stay informed of the latest developments, it said. In the event of an emergency, Taiwanese in Belize can reach the Republic of China Embassy in Belize City at 501-601-1493.

AGRICULTURE

Produce prices hit year high

Average wholesale prices of vegetables in Taipei reached NT$42.3 per kilogram on Sunday, the highest this year and a 5 percent hike from Saturday, in the wake of massive flooding caused by torrential rain in southern Taiwan. Prices that high were last recorded on Oct. 29 last year, when they reached a peak of NT$44.22 because of tight supply at the beginning and end of a season. Vegetable prices in the Taipei wholesale market have been higher than NT$40 per kilogram since Sept. 5, after heavy rain triggered flooding in southern Taiwan on Aug. 23, and passed NT$40 for the first time this year on Aug. 25. Taipei Market Administration Office Secretary-General Wang Meng-lung (王夢龍) said that his office was closely monitoring prices and would take price-stabilizing measures if necessary.

TRAFFIC

E-biker found driving drunk

An Indonesian resident is being investigated by police for riding an electric bicycle under the influence of alcohol and could be charged with an offense against public safety after he was hit by a car in Nantou City on Saturday, the Nantou Police Department said. The man, who was driving an electric bike carrying another person, is believed to have run a red light before being hit at a crossroads. The two people were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were found to have sustained only flesh wounds, police said. A test found that the driver of the electric bicycle had a blood alcohol content of 0.45 milligrams per liter. Local residents have complained on social media that migrant workers on electric bikes do not observe traffic rules. About 10,000 foreigners work in Nantou County, including 6,000 at Nang Kung Industrial Park, Liu said.