Taipei commission head accused of harassment

By Tsai Ya-hua and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A retired female teacher has filed a complaint against Taipei Indigenous Peoples Commission Chairman Chen I-cheng (陳誼誠) for allegedly sexually harassing her.

The woman, whose name was not disclosed, said that Chen, herself and and several other teachers went to a karaoke restaurant at about 4pm on Jan. 27 after they attended an event held by an Aboriginal teachers’ association earlier in the day.

While she was singing, Chen allegedly held her hand and tried to kiss her, the woman said.

She said that she pushed his hand away, but that he held her hand again and allegedly said: “I have to kiss you.”

She tried to avoid him, but Chen kissed her on the left cheek, the woman said, adding that she felt humiliated and disgusted, and left the restaurant immediately.

The incident was witnessed by many people, including Taipei City Government personnel and association members, the woman said.

She has reported the incident to the city government and to several Aboriginal city councilors, she said, adding that the Taipei gender equity education committee intervened, but could not provide her with a fair and reasonable response.

She said that after the incident, Chen gave her a statement regarding his behavior, but added that the events explained in the statement did not match the facts.

Chen has been insincere, she said.

She said she decided to press legal charges against Chen, as she thought justice has not been served.

The case is being investigated by the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office.

Chen on Saturday denied the accusations and said the woman intentionally exaggerated the incident.

Several teachers who were at the scene, including the accuser, have signed a document saying that he did not sexually harass her, Chen said, adding that he cannot understand why she has made the accusations.

The prosecutors have not yet summoned Chen or other witnesses for questioning, he added.