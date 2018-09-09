Hualien to test National Day fireworks next Monday

By Wang Chun-chi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Hualien County has announced a tentative date — Sept. 17 — for a trial run of this year’s Double Ten National Day fireworks on the Port of Hualien’s eastern pier.

The county said it would be setting off 500 fireworks to test all processes related to the event.

It also hopes to have the newly built part of Hualien Railway Station operational by National Day, the county said.

The National Day display would be as big as last year’s, with more than 10,000 fireworks, the county said, adding that official numbers and themes would be decided after the trial run.

The main event is to be held at Hualien City’s Meilun Track and Field Stadium and the county has compiled a list of the 10 best places to observe the fireworks.

Whale-watching tour agencies might also offer a chance to observe the fireworks from the ocean, the county added.

Turumoan Whale Watching co-owner Lu Shih-ming (呂世明) said that an observation tour at sea would be a first, but there are many aspects to consider.

Ships would need to leave early, because of a sailing interdiction in the port from 5pm to 9pm, Lu said, adding that having guests on board for four hours — on potentially choppy seas due to the northeastern monsoon — could prove problematic.

However, three companies, including Lu’s, are making plans, and if they are approved by the county, five ships could offer 200 passengers a closer view of the fireworks.

The ships would offer food, drinks and musical entertainment, Lu added.