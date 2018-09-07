Top Taiwanese to compete at Taipei badminton event

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Some of the world’s top badminton players are to compete at the Chinese Taipei Open at the Taipei Arena from Oct. 2.

The nation’s top players — Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), world No. 1 in the women’s singles; Chou Tien-chen (周天成), No. 2 in the men’s singles; and Wang Tzu-wei (王子維), No. 19 in the men’s singles — are to compete at the Badminton World Federation World Tour tournament, the Chinese Taipei Badminton Association said.

Tai won gold and Chou won silver at the Asian Games in Indonesia last month, the association said, adding that Wang was the runner-up in the men’s singles in Taipei last year, losing to Chou in the final.

The tournament next month has drawn players from Malaysia, Denmark, India, Hong Kong, France, Israel, Vietnam, Japan, Canada, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, the US, the UK, Belgium, Australia, Singapore, Macau and Bulgaria, the association said.

Top players Gemke Rasmus of Denmark and Michelle Li of Canada are also to compete in Taipei, it said.

Rasmus won the men’s singles at the Barcelona Spain Masters on Sunday, while Li won the women’s singles at the Individual Championships in Guatemala in April, the association said.

With the support of the Sports Administration, the total prize pool in Taipei tops US$500,000, a record, the association said.

The tournament runs through Oct. 7 at the Taipei Arena, with free entry for the first three days, it said, adding that the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals are to be played from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7.

People can watch games throughout the six-day tournament on Chunghwa Telecom’s multimedia-on-demand system, while the final three days are to be broadcast on Formosa TV, the association said.