Year-long program offering visa-free entry for Russians

Staff writer, with CNA

Russians are now eligible for visa-free entry for visits of up to 14 days as part of a year-long trial program as part of the government’s efforts to promote closer exchanges with Moscow.

Applicants would need to have a passport with at least six months of validity, a confirmed return plane or boat ticket and no criminal record to qualify, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

They would also have to have hotel reservations, a local contact person and a financial statement for possible inspection at customs, it added.

The program is to run until July 31 next year and would be reviewed to determine if it should be extended, it said.

“We welcome this step and hope that it will ease travel of our compatriots to Taiwan and facilitate people-to-people contacts,” the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission on Economic and Cultural Cooperation said.

Russia does not have a reciprocal program. A Russian visa for a visit of up to 30 days costs Taiwanese more than NT$3,500.