Park headquarters warns hikers about bees, wasps in fall

By Tsai Cheng-min and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Miaoli County-based Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters has issued a warning to hikers about bees and wasps in the mountains as the fall approaches.

The agency on Sunday said that in previous years, hikers have been attacked by bees and wasps — including hornets — in the fall.

During the fall, bees and wasps begin building their nests and mating, the agency said.

In particular, to protect their nests and prepare for hibernation, hornets become more aggressive toward humans in the fall, it said.

Hikers should wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, protect their heads with hats, avoid wearing bright colors and refrain from wearing perfume, the agency said, adding that leftover fruit peels and food should be stored in airtight containers to avoid attracting bees and wasps.

If hikers do encounter beehives, they should take a different route, the agency said.

If bees or wasps are seen flying around, do not provoke them, it added.

Instead, try to stay calm and take large steps toward the opposite direction, it said.

Do not run, because doing so could attract more attention, it said.

If they are chased by a swarm of bees, hikers should protect their heads, necks and hands using their jackets, and leave the area as soon as possible, the agency said.

Bee or wasp stings can be treated with ice to relieve the pain and redness while the hiker seeks medical attention, the agency added.