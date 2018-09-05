WMO comes under fire over photo designation

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Central Weather Bureau yesterday said it would assist one of its employees in filing a complaint to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) for changing the source of a photograph he submitted for the organization’s competition for next year’s calendar from “Taiwan” to “Taiwan, Province of China,” adding that the bureau could ask the WMO to remove the photograph from its Web site if it refuses to change the source back to “Taiwan.”

The bureau said the photograph was taken on Pengjia Islet (彭佳嶼) by bureau assistant technician Fu Yi-feng (傅譯鋒), who works at the bureau’s weather station on the islet.

He submitted the photograph to the WMO, which is hosting a competition for photographs that are to be used in the organization’s calendar for next year.

Fu’s photograph was one of the 75 selected for the second round of the competition, the bureau said.

However, the WMO changed the source of the photograph from “Pengjia Islet, Taiwan” to “Pengjia Islet, Province of China” on Monday night.

Bureau senior technical specialist Wu Wan-hua (伍婉華) said that Fu is a diligent worker and an enthusiastic photographer.

“Fu chose a photo that he took in April this year featuring a spectacular scene of convection clouds for the WMO competition, which welcomes works from photographers from around the world,” Wu said.

The bureau said that Fu selected “Taiwan” as the source of his work when he entered the competition, but the organization changed the source without securing the consent of the photographer.

Fu was shocked and found the entire incident unacceptable, the bureau said, adding that it would assist Fu in filing a complaint to the WMO by leaving a message on the organization’s Facebook page and writing an e-mail to inform it about the mistake.

The bureau also said that it would ask the WMO to correct the error.

“We will see how the WMO responds to our request to determine what we will do next. The bureau’s management team have also discussed the possibility that the WMO might not change the source of the photograph to ‘Taiwan,’ despite our protest. In that case, we do not exclude the possibility of asking the WMO to take down the photograph that Fu submitted for the competition,” Wu said.