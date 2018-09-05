Prosecutor impeached for interrogating children

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Control Yuan yesterday voted to impeach Hualien County prosecutor Lin Chun-yu (林俊佑) for taking two police officers to interrogate children at his daughter’s kindergarten in June because he suspected that his daughter was being bullied.

Lin went to the kindergarten with two police officers on June 21 and June 28, when he ordered teachers to stand aside as he used threatening gestures and harsh tones to interrogate the children, who were mostly aged two to four.

After conducting a month-long investigation, in which recordings were reviewed and others involved in the case were questioned, a 12-member Control Yuan panel voted unanimously to impeach Lin.

The case has been forwarded to the Judicial Yuan, whose Personnel Review Committee is to assess the case under the provisions of the Judges Act (法官法).

Lin could be barred from the legal profession, or he might only receive a reprimand and continue working in the judiciary.

The panel’s investigation found that Lin abused his authority and breached regulations governing the conduct and proper behavior of prosecutors, Control Yuan member Tsai Chung-yi (蔡崇義) said.

“Lin has severely tarnished the public image of prosecutors. Therefore, the motion for impeachment was passed by the panel,” Tsai said. “Lin’s actions resulted in fear and psychological harm to the children, and infringed on the rights of the teachers and their students.”