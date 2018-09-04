Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SPORTS

Taichung plans Youth Games

Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and Minister Without Portfolio Chang Ching-sen (張景森) yesterday announced a plan to organize the first Asia-Pacific Youth Games in Taichung next year, in lieu of the East Asian Youth Games, which were canceled under Chinese pressure. The city government devised the plan after deliberation with the Cabinet and experts, Lin said. Sports know no boundaries and should be free of political interference, Lin said, adding that Taiwan should create its own brands and not be afraid of political repression. More countries and cities are expected to participate in the event than in the East Asian Youth Games, as the new event is to involve the whole Asia-Pacific region, he said. Details of the event are to be announced separately and are to be set by the Cabinet and the city, he said. Political interference from a hegemonic China forced the East Asian Olympic Committee to cancel the East Asian Games, but Taichung will overcome the setback, Chang said.

DIPLOMACY

Wu attends Pacific forum

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and a Taiwanese delegation on Sunday arrived in Nauru to attend the Pacific Islands Forum and meet with the leaders of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The one-week forum aims to enhance cooperation among independent nations in the Pacific, the ministry said in a statement. Wu is to meet with Nauruan President Baron Divavesi Waqa, who is also minister of foreign affairs and trade, it said. Wu is also to extend the nation’s congratulations to the Republic of Nauru on the 50th anniversary of its independence. Wu is to host a Taiwan-organized annual post-forum dialogue to explore bilateral and multilateral cooperation with diplomatic allies and friendly nations in the region, the ministry said.

CRIME

MOFA warns on smuggling

The number of drug-smuggling cases in South Korea involving Taiwanese suspects has risen sharply over the past two years, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said. So far this year, 26 Taiwanese suspects have been associated with drug smuggling in South Korea, up from one in 2016 and four last year, Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Deputy Head Chang Chun-yu (張均宇) said last week. In some of the 26 cases, suspects have been placed under investigation, indicted or imprisoned, Chang said, urging Taiwanese travelers to abide by the laws of the country they are visiting to avoid hurting their careers and tarnishing Taiwan’s international image. He also advised travelers against carrying items from unknown or unfamiliar sources.

LEISURE

GastroMonth in November

Michelin Guides said it would launch the first-ever GastroMonth in Taipei in November, featuring specially created cuisine, to celebrate the food culture in Taiwan. Beside Michelin-starred restaurants, “plate” restaurants, such as Prime One Steakhouse, contemporary European restaurant JE Kitchen, and Japanese restaurants Kouma and Maru are to take part, the publisher said last week. In Michelin guides, a “plate” restaurant means “good cooking, fresh ingredients, capably prepared: simply a good meal.” Under the theme Reinterpreting Classics, the selected restaurants will pay homage to classic dishes by putting their own twist to them, the publisher said.