Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

Drug crackdowns bear fruit

The Taipei City Police Department’s increased efforts to combat illegal drugs are making great progress, with more cases resolved over the past two months, the Criminal Investigation Division said yesterday. The department launched two programs against illegal drugs in July and last month, which resulted in 1,805 drug-related cases and the arrest of 1,849 people for drug offenses, up 19.9 percent and 18.2 percent respectively from the same period last year, division anti-drugs center head Huang Ren-jian (黃壬鍵) said. With the help of big-data analytics, officers raided 91 hot spots known for drug crimes and conducted more inspections on roads frequented by people associated with drugs. A total of 263 spot checks were carried out over the period, leading to 823 cases and 831 arrests, the center said.

SOCIETY

Tsai visits injured soldier

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday visited Chin Liang-feng (秦良丰) at the Tri-Service General Hospital in Taipei ahead of Armed Forces Day today. The paratrooper is recovering from critical injuries sustained in a May 17 drill rehearsal accident, and Tsai said that he has come a long way toward recovering and is in good spirits. The president posted photographs of her visit on Instagram and said that she hoped the 26-year-old would continue his rehabilitation efforts and would use his recovery period to enrich himself. Chin was badly injured after his parachute failed to fully open when he jumped from a C-130 plane at a height of 396m. He was in a coma for several days. Neurological surgery department head Chen Yuan-hao (陳元皓) on Aug. 16 said that that Chin had been moved from intensive care to a regular ward on Aug. 13 and had been doing well with rehabilitation and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

TRAVEL

Airport MRT ranked fourth

Taiwan has the fourth-fastest connection between a major airport and commercial district in Asia, according to a list by Klook, a Hong Kong-based booking platform. It takes 1.2 minutes per kilometer to travel from the Taipei City Hall MRT Station to Taipei Main Station, transfer to the airport MRT line and arrive at the check-in counters at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s Terminal 1, Klook said on Friday. Malaysia topped the list with 0.53 minutes per kilometer from downtown to Kuala Lumpur International Airport, followed by South Korea, where it takes 0.9 minutes per kilometer to reach Incheon Airport from central Seoul. Hong Kong placed third, with Airport Express trains taking 1.18 minutes per kilometer to travel to Hong Kong International Airport, Klook said.

ENTERTAINMENT

Zhao wins best director

Myanmar-born Taiwanese director Midi Zhao (趙德胤) took home Best Director on Saturday night from the 58th Asia Pacific Film Festival (APFF) in Taipei for his drama The Road to Mandalay (再見瓦城). The Road to Mandalay is a story about two Burmese who flee their country’s civil war in search of a new life in Thailand. It premiered at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in 2016. Garth Davis’ Australian drama film Lion took home the festival’s biggest prize, Best Feature Film. Best Actress went to Hong Kong’s Teresa Mo (毛舜筠) for her role in Tomorrow Is Another Day (黃金花), while Amir Ali Danaei of Iran won Best Actor for his role in Appendix. Malaysian Dain Said’s 2016 fantasy-noir thriller Interchange won the Best Visual Effect.