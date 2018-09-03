Murder-drugs links found

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Police investigating the death of Canadian Ryan Sanjay Ramgahan yesterday said they have found more links between people involved in the case and illegal trade in cannabis.

At a memorial service in Daan Park in Taipei yesterday afternoon, attendees spoke of their time with Ramgahan, while a table was set up for people to place photographs or mementos, which organizers said would be given to his family.

American Ewart Bent, 30, and Israeli-American Oren Mayer, 37, are accused of strangling Ramgahan with a wire saw and dismembering him with machetes after a dispute over illegal drugs, and on suspicion that the Canadian was a police informant.

Ramgahan was involved in the illegal drugs trade, with records showing he had been arrested three times for possession of cannabis, investigators have said.

He was ordered to undergo a drug rehabilitation program, but did not serve prison time, they said.

Investigators had been watching Ramgahan over his alleged involvement in the sale of cannabis at nightclubs in Taipei, local Chinese-language media reported.

Ramgahan was allegedly involved in cannabis cultivation in Taipei, or was collaborating with growers to sell at nightclubs frequented by foreigners or “Taiwanese who had returned from overseas,” police said.

Bent and Mayer met Ramgahan through the nightclub scene, police said, adding that they became involved in the sale of illegal drugs because of him.