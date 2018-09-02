Officials attend McCain memorial

Staff writer, with CNA, Washington

Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) on Friday paid his respects to US Senator John McCain on behalf of the government.

Accompanied by Representative to the US Stanley Kao (高碩泰), Su, who led a delegation to Washington, visited the Capitol Rotunda, where McCain lay in state.

McCain died aged 81 on Saturday last week after a battle with brain cancer.

Bowing to McCain, Su paid his respects to the Republican, who had been a long-time friend and strong supporter of Taiwan. Su stayed for about 10 minutes.

Following Su, Kao and staff members of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US paid their respects to McCain.

The office said that Su was invited to attend events on Friday morning, but his delegation’s flight was late, so they attended afternoon ceremonies.

McCain, who served as chairman of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services since 2015, was a strong critic of China’s military expansion in the South China Sea and accused Beijing of bullying other nations.

The US senator had repeatedly showed his support for the US National Defense Authorization Act, which includes provisions supportive of Taiwan.

Soon after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in June 2016, he led a delegation of seven senators to Taiwan.

Su and his delegation yesterday were to attend a national memorial service at the National Cathedral in Washington for McCain, who is to be buried at the US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland, today.