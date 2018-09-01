Shih Hsin student handed jail term for knife attack

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Taipei District Court yesterday sentenced 20-year-old university student Chen Cheng-yu (陳政佑) to five years and six months in prison for attempted murder.

It was the first ruling and can be appealed.

The judges rejected arguments that cuts Chen inflicted on a female student surnamed Shih (石) were accidental because he was in an emotionally charged state due to Asperger syndrome.

Chen had been infatuated with Shih since high school and had asked her out on dates, but she rejected the invitations, saying that she was not interested in him, the court heard.

Chen transferred to Shih Hsin University in Taipei to be nearer her, witnesses testified.

Despite being turned down repeatedly, Chen followed Shih as she attended classes and on her way home, and also tried to contact her on social media, the court found.

Shih in November last year filed a complaint with police, saying Chen was stalking her and that she feared for her life, court documents show.

She also said he had twice grabbed her from behind and covered her mouth with his hand, they said.

In December last year, Chen planned a “final talk” to convince Shih to be his girlfriend, the court found. Testimony indicated that he had a fruit knife when he met her outside a women’s dormitory at the university.

Shih said she would seek legal action to protect herself, at which point Chen took out the knife, prompting her to run away, but he chased her into a classroom, the court found.

Chen overpowered Shih and stabbed her three times in the head, ear and neck, the ruling said, adding that he stopped when a school official intervened.

Shih bled profusely, but the cuts were not serious, the court said.

Chen’s family offered NT$600,000 to settle the case, but the offer was turned down, it said.