Asia-Pacific Film Festival to open in Taipei tomorrow

Staff writer, with CNA

The Asia-Pacific Film Festival is to take place in Taipei tomorrow, with top actors from 18 countries in the region taking part.

The stars expected to attend include Kai Ko (柯震東), Janine Chang (張鈞甯) and Rainie Yang (楊丞琳) from Taiwan; Ray Lui (呂良偉), Christy Chung (鍾麗緹) and Daniel Chan (陳曉東) from Hong Kong; Pikotaro and Mikio Osawa from Japan; and Chanon Santinatornkul from Thailand.

Celebrities from Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam are also expected to be in attendance.

Taiwanese movie The Road to Mandalay (再見瓦城), directed by Midi Z (趙德胤) and starring Kai Ko and Wu Ke-xi (吳可熙), has been nominated for eight awards at the festival.

In the Best Film category it will be competing against Thailand’s Bad Genius, Australia’s Lion and Indonesia’s Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts, each of which has earned seven nominations.

Respeto, produced in the Philippines, has been nominated in six of the festival’s 18 categories.

Vivian Dawson (錦榮) and Candy Yang (楊小黎) are to be the red carpet hosts, while the awards ceremony is to be hosted by David Wu (吳大維) and Sandy Wu (吳珊儒).

The festival is to be broadcast live on TVBS-G and streamed live on myVideo.