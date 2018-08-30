Yao registers for Taipei mayoral race, touts ‘vision’

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Pasuya Yao (姚文智) yesterday submitted his registration for the Taipei mayoral election, vowing to affect reforms through his “Taipei vision.”

Speaking to the media after the registration was complete, Yao said that he has a new vision for Taipei, one that touts the concept of a “reformed Taipei” through urban movements.

Yao thanked DPP Secretary-General Hung Yao-fu (洪耀福) for his efforts to bring together the party’s candidates for Taipei and New Taipei City, signifying close cooperation between the two municipalities.

The party arranged for Yao and DPP New Taipei City mayoral candidate Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) to canvas votes together at the First Market near Wanda Road in Taipei, which would help assuage worries by supporters that the candidates would refuse to work together, Hung said.

Hung called on all candidates to leave the past behind them and focus on the final sprint to the election.

He was referring to friction between Su’s faction and Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh’s (謝長廷) faction, of which Yao is a known supporter.

“We have taken one more step forward by working together,” Yao said, adding that he felt as if he had passed his first challenge after submitting his registration.

Asked about his campaign strategy, Yao said he and his team would be going through Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) previous platform.

“We are looking for promises that Ko has made and failed to deliver on and will deliver criticism,” Yao said.

“We believe that Taipei residents expect candidates to debate on municipal policy,” Yao said, adding that he has proposed a well-rounded policy platform on what he feels a nation’s capital should achieve.

Yao vowed to introduce an entirely new vision for the development of Taipei.