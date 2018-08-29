Tang Prize reveals biopharmaceutical-inspired banquet

Staff writer, with CNA

The Tang Prize Foundation has unveiled an eight-course menu for this year’s Tang Prize banquet inspired by biopharmaceutical science, one of the four prize categories.

The “light, authentic and simple” dishes are to be served at the banquet at the Grand Hotel following the Tang Prize Award Ceremony at Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall on Sept. 21, Tang Prize Foundation chief executive Chern Jenn-chuan (陳振川) said on Friday last week.

The theme of the first Tang Prize banquet in 2014 was Tang Dynasty poetry, with subsequent banquets themed around the four Tang Prize categories: sustainable development, biopharmaceutical science, sinology and rule of law, Chern said.

The Grand Hotel was again chosen as the venue for the banquet, because it has a strong Chinese cultural heritage and a masterful team of chefs, Chern said.

The foundation recruited Yeh Po-hua (葉伯華), one of the hotel’s most experienced Chinese cuisine chefs, to be in charge of the kitchen, while Chinese Gourmet Association chairman Kuo Hung-che (郭宏徹) is to supervise.

Among the ingredients to be featured are red quinoa, Hakka preserved turnip, mullet roe, pine nuts, dragon grouper and wagyu from Japan.

The Tang Prize is awarded every two years. Forums and speeches highlighting the laureates’ achievements are to be staged during Tang Prize Week from Sept. 19 to 28.