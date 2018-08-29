Reform advocates call for review of sports fraud case

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Sports reform advocates yesterday joined New Power Party legislators in demanding that prosecutors rescind a decision to mete out what the reformists criticized as light punishment to five sports body executives for election fraud.

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday gave five former and incumbent sports association executives one-year suspended sentences and fines of NT$300,000 to NT$750,000 after they admitted to illegally gathering and exchanging personal data for the election of board directors and supervisors.

The five are former Chinese Taipei Baseball Association chairman Chen Tai-cheng (陳太正), Chinese Taipei Badminton Association secretary-general Lee Yu-long (李侑龍), Chinese Taipei Tennis Association secretary-general Liu Chung-hsing (劉中興), former Chinese Taipei Swimming Association secretary-general Hsu Tung-hsiung (許東雄) and Chinese Taipei Tennis Association board member Chao An-hua (趙安華).

“We cannot accept this decision. The prosecutors have in effect connived to sanction and protect the illegal activities of these five executives, who have through their reign over the years ruined Taiwan’s sports development,” NPP Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) said at a rally in front of the district prosecutors’ office.

“Why were the five executives given such special treatment, with only a mere slap on the wrists for their fraudulent practices and rigging of the board election?” Huang asked. “Society’s concern and public interest in this case are strong. Prosecutors have abused the power vested in them by the public by letting the offenders off the hook.”

The case shows that the government’s push for sports reform and judicial reform have been failures, NPP Legislator Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) said.

“The deferred prosecution is a big joke. The small fines mean little to these sports executives, who are allowed to hide behind their office without public scrutiny, while they continue to hold high positions and virtual monopoly power at these sports governing bodies,” he said.

“I felt pain in my heart when I learned of the lenient decision by prosecutors,” competitive swimmer and a member of “Fair Game! Taiwan!” Jason Tang (唐聖捷) said. “Taiwan’s athletes have suffered for too long, victimized by these sports body officials.”

“In school exams, those who cheat are given a zero score, but these sports officials were caught for cheating and illegal conducts. However, they were only given fines, with no major punishment, and the board election results were allowed to stand. Where is the justice in this?” Tang said. “The results of rigged elections should be scrapped and new elections should be held.”

Taipei Deputy Chief Prosecutor Chou Shih-yu (周士榆) received the petition letter from the protesters, saying he would forward the case for review by the Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office.