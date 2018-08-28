Ophthalmologists warn of macular degeneration

By Tang Shih-ming and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Two ophthalmologists in Changhua County drew attention to age-related macular degeneration after a 79-year-old man was diagnosed with the condition.

The man, surnamed Chen (陳), on Friday said that the symptoms began six years ago.

Earlier this month, he started seeing a dark spot after falling in the bathroom, Chen said, adding that he thought he had seen a ghost because the accident happened during Ghost Month.

Ghost Month, which began on Aug. 11, falls on the seventh month of the lunar calendar.

According to traditional beliefs, the gates of the underworld open during Ghost Month so that the spirits of the dead can return and partake in the offerings prepared by family members.

Chen San-ni (陳珊霓), director of Changhua Christian Hospital’s ophthalmology department, where the man was treated, said that the visual acuity in his right eye had fallen to 0.3, but his condition has been brought under control.

Common symptoms include blurred, distorted or wavy vision, and seeing a dark spot or “gap” in the center of the visual field, Chen San-ni said.

According to WHO statistics, macular degeneration is the top cause of blindness among elderly people, she said.

There are two types: “dry” and “wet,” she added.

In wet macular degeneration, the weaker structure of new blood vessels in the choroid might lead to macular edema or hemorrhage and result in severe vision loss, Chen San-ni said.

The treatment for wet macular degeneration involves injecting anti-vascular endothelial growth factor medication into the eye, which can inhibit the growth of new blood vessels and improve vision, Changhua Christian Hospital ophthalmologist Chuang Chih-chun (莊智鈞) said.

Risk factors include age, smoking, cardiovascular disease and long-term exposure to ultraviolet or blue light, Chuang said.

Consuming adequate levels of vitamins and wearing sunglasses when going outdoors might prevent the condition, Chuang said.

People who look at electronic displays for long periods could lower the brightness of the screen as a preventive measure, he said, adding that people should also avoid looking at bright screens in the dark.