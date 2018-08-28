Trespassers on picturesque Neishechuan bridge in Miaoli could be fined: police

By Cheng Ming-hsiang and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

People who trespass on an abandoned railway bridge in Miaoli County’s Sanyi Township (三義) might be fined up to NT$50,000 for contravening the the Railway Act (鐵路法), police said on Sunday.

The Neishechuan Iron Bridge (內社川鐵橋), also known as the Liyutan Iron Bridge (鯉魚潭鐵橋) for its proximity to the Liyutan Reservoir (鯉魚潭水庫), used to connect tunnels No. 6 and 7 on the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) Old Mountain Line.

More than 10 years ago, the TRA erected fences to block access to the bridge, which has no railings and has turned rusty.

However, the fence does not stop tourists walking onto the bridge to take photographs, risking their lives in the process, local Chinese-language media reported.

The TRA asked people to stay away from the bridge, but its pleas were ignored, as tourists continued to access the bridge via a secret passage inside Liyu Elementary School, the reports said.

Police have since closed off the passage and the TRA has installed more warning signs and greased the fence, the reports added.

Still, tourists can be found on the abandoned bridge from time to time, they said.

Police urged people not to risk their lives by walking on the bridge, adding that they would increase patrols in the area.