Woman has real identity formalized after 50 years

By Tsai Hsu-yuan and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A Taichung woman who was forced to live under a pseudonym until recently has received a national identification card in her proper name.

Liao En-hua (廖恩華), 48, grew up with a fake identity. Her mother, who had her out of wedlock, listed her on another couple’s household registration as Lin Yan-hua (林艷華).

The parents she was registered to were people she had never met, she said.

Later, her birth father had her name changed to Liu Kai-hua (劉凱華), using his family name.

Although she lived with her birth parents, who raised her, she remained on the family register of another couple that listed her as their daughter, she said.

Liao went by that name until two years ago, when she decided to have her name rectified.

Liao had to undergo DNA testing and went through a complicated legal process for approval of the name rectification, she said, adding that Liao is her birth mother’s family name.

“This year I can finally celebrate my birthday!” she said, adding that her parents never celebrated her birthday when she was young.

Her mother said she was guilt-ridden over her daughter’s fate.

“I finally have my daughter back,” she said.

Liao said her birth parents differed 20 years in age and both came from conservative families.

As they were not married when her mother got pregnant, she could not gather up the courage to register her on her own family register, she said.

She remained fully unregistered until it was time for her to attend elementary school, when her mother asked a couple surnamed Lin (林) who she was friends with to register her as their own daughter.

Liao’s father died while she was in junior-high school, and although he had by then changed her family name to his and listed himself as her legal guardian, the Household Registration Office identified the Lins as her guardians when updating her registry following her father’s death, she said.

On every official document following that she was forced to lie and fill out the Lins as her parents, she said, adding that this became especially painful when her mother gave birth to another daughter, who was properly registered.

Two years ago, Liao went to the Taichung City Beitun District Household Registration Office to change her name and discovered that the process would be much more complicated than she had assumed, she said.

The process required her to bring a lawsuit against her mother and the Lins over forgery of official documents.

However, as the case was now more than 10 years old, it exceeded the statute of limitations and required supplementary procedures.

One of the requirements was that she submit to DNA testing, but the Lins had both already passed away, she said, adding that she had never had contact with the couple.

Liao contacted the Lins’ children and the couple’s eldest son agreed to submit to DNA testing, allowing the case to move forward, she said.

The case finally came to a conclusion in June, when DNA testing proved Liao’s relationship to her mother and prosecutors decided not to proceed with legal action against her mother for forgery, she said.

Beitun District Household Registration Office Director Cheng Feng-chiu (鄭鳳秋) said that while she had encountered cases of people who needed to rectify birth dates, this was the first time she confronted a completely fake household registration.

Forgery of this type would no longer be possible now that everything is digitized and online, she said, adding that she is happy Liao was able to have her name rectified.