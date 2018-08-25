Architect devotes his life to saving old buildings

By Ting Wei-chieh and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Architect and amateur cultural historian Chen Shih-an (陳世岸), 42, has made it his life’s goal to preserve the nation’s historical architecture.

A Chiayi City native and Feng Chia University architecture graduate, Chen said he discovered his love of old architecture during his frequent visits to Changhua County’s Lugang Township (鹿港) when he was a student.

Lugang is known for its Minnan-style architecture, which was brought to the county by early settlers from the southern part of China’s Fujian Province.

Old architecture captures a place’s past and records its development, he said, adding that historical spaces are an important part of any culture that should be preserved.

He is driven by a desire to protect old architecture for future generations to enjoy, Chen said, adding that he believes an architect sees the world through a combination of emboldened passion and rational sensibility.

In 2002, while Chen was in Chiayi City preparing to take his architect certification test, he learned of the debate over whether to preserve or demolish the city’s old tax office.

The office was a Japanese-style building that dated to the colonial era.

He met with the head of the Chiayi Cultural Affairs Bureau and launched a campaign to fund the building’s restoration.

The campaign was unsuccessful, despite gathering the support of more than 10,000 people, but proved to be an invaluable learning experience, he said.

In the past few years, the Chiayi City Government has been promoting the preservation of historical buildings, and has influenced similar efforts nationwide, he said, adding that ideas and policies surrounding the preservation of old architecture have evolved.

Two years ago, Chen applied to the bureau to have the city’s old municipal office building recognized as a historical site.

After the application was approved, he worked with the bureau to establish a way for the public to give feedback on the building’s restoration.

Chen said he hopes the Chiayi Prison Museum, which was restored in 2011, will receive central government support in becoming a foundation.

He is also serving on the committee overseeing plans to establish new intercity railway links between Chiayi and neighboring cities.

There is a disparity in services and facilities between eastern and western sides of the city, he said, citing the city’s Houyi Borough (後驛), much of which has for many years been rented by the Taiwan Railways Administration for its workers.

The city should look at restoring the older buildings in the borough, which surround Chiayi Station, and think of innovative uses for the area, he said.