Pilots union gives EVA until Monday to find solutions

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taoyuan Union of Pilots on Thursday called on EVA Airways to come up with concrete solutions to its demands for better working conditions by Monday.

After an internal meeting, the union told reporters that many of its EVA members are growing impatient over the slow progress of the negotiations.

EVA management and the union have held three rounds of negotiations, but have failed to reach any agreement on the pilots’ demands for a better pay structure and working hours, among other issues.

The third meeting, which was held on Wednesday, was cut short, because EVA was not adequately prepared to discuss the demands at the top of the pilots’ agenda, the union said.

The union said it hopes EVA will formulate some detailed and concrete solutions by Monday, so that both parties can arrange a further round of talks.

Until then, EVA pilots would keep open the option of a strike, the union said.

China Airlines (CAL) and EVA pilot union members on Aug. 7 voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike over work conditions and had planned to announce a decision on Monday, but postponed it after agreeing to engage in further negotiations.

Negotiations with CAL went more smoothly on Wednesday and agreements were reached on some issues, the union said, adding that the two sides would discuss when to hold a fourth round of talks.

The union said it reached a consensus with CAL on how flight data should be collected and used to fairly evaluate pilots’ performance.

Management also promised not to make any disadvantageous changes to pilots’ working conditions without discussing them with the union, it said.