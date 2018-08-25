UK couple may be suspects in death of Canadian: police

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Police are focusing on two foreign nationals as major suspects in the murder of a Canadian man whose dismembered body was found on a riverbank in New Taipei City earlier this week.

Additionally, six foreigners have been barred from leaving Taiwan, they said yesterday.

Police searched the riverbank and found a mobile phone and other items that have been verified as personal belongings of the victim, 43-year-old Canadian Ryan Sanjay Ramgahan, who lived in Taiwan for about 10 years and worked as an English-language teacher.

Since finding the body on Wednesday, police said they have worked around the clock to review footage from all surveillance cameras from early Tuesday evening to early Wednesday morning, when the murder was likely to have taken place.

The primary suspects were identified as a man and a woman, who were captured on camera riding a motorcycle that passed through one of the riverbank gates around that time, police said, adding that they have found other evidence linking the couple to Ramgahan.

The couple are British nationals who left Taiwan on Wednesday, they said, adding that they would ask British authorities to assist with their investigation.

Police have handed Ramgahan’s cellphone to telecommunication experts to retrieve its records to find people with whom he was in contact in his final days.

They also yesterday afternoon barred six foreigners, including a Canadian, an American and a Russian, from leaving the country.

As of last night, police said they had talked to the six and tentatively cleared them of involvement in the murder.

The murder was most likely due to financial disputes from illegal drug transactions, they said.

Media reports said that Ramgahan had been arrested for illegal drug possession and was ordered to go through a drug rehabilitation program earlier this year.