Secure furniture to avoid kid accidents

By Cheng Wei-chi / Staff reporter

People are advised to fasten television sets and heavy pieces of furniture to avoid incidents of appliances or furniture toppling and killing children, as have been reported at home and abroad, the Consumer Protection Committee said yesterday.

Falling furniture has reportedly killed five children in Taiwan since 2009, 22 Australian kids under nine years old since 2001 and caused up to 300 injuries per week in the US, the committee said.

Such accidents compelled an internationally renowned furniture supplier to recall millions of drawers last year, it said.

As children tend to step on desks, drawers and cabinets to reach higher places, they are likely to be hurt by falling objects that are not fastened, it said, urging parents to be doubly alert as the nation is in a region with frequent seismic activities.

Adults should ensure that large home furnishings are secured, or purchase devices to fasten those that are not fixed to the walls, it said.

When purchasing furniture, people are advised to choose those with firm, stable and broad bases or those that can be fixed to the walls, it said, adding that they should test their stability before buying them.

For example, they can pull out a cabinet’s drawers and exert slight pressure to see if they are stable, it said.

People should also carefully choose where to put big furniture pieces; for example, heavy objects such as electric appliances should not be placed on top of bookshelves, and television sets should be installed against a wall, it said.

In addition to teaching children not to climb on furniture, parents should avoid placing toys and other objects on top of bookshelves and lock table drawers when they are not in use, the committee said.